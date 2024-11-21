Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $12.31 Million Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71,011 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,848 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after buying an additional 532,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,634,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,974,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,860,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,092,000 after buying an additional 246,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $167.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.39 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $169.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.00.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $333,755.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,481.92. The trade was a 24.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $645,483.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,686 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,737.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,821 shares of company stock worth $4,776,878. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

