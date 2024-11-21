Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $14.83 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73,816 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,246,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,263 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,838,000 after acquiring an additional 736,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,182,000 after acquiring an additional 673,992 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,807 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.63 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 127.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

