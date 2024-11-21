Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 26,782 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $14,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 68.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $110.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.66. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $120.81. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 97.17, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.49 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at $568,878.24. This represents a 16.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

