Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 247,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 54,708.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $2,019,000. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 44.2% in the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $7,720,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $744,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average of $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

