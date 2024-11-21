Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 22,682 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,682 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $17,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,028,000 after purchasing an additional 134,575 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 155.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,668,000 after buying an additional 126,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 99.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 971.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,553,000 after buying an additional 88,909 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.4 %

EME stock opened at $515.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.31 and a 52-week high of $525.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.01.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

