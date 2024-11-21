Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 32,907 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,907 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $13,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $32,779,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,212.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,532,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 545,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,918,000 after buying an additional 124,060 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,888,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.05 and a 200-day moving average of $135.27. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $169.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Williams Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOOT

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.