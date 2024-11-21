SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 43968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Specifically, CEO Laura Francis sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $126,403.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,567.50. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $30,926.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,819.64. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,937 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $49,606.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,780.40. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SI-BONE Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the second quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 24.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 9.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

