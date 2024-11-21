Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Director Sells $430,357.56 in Stock

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) Director Paul A. Grayson sold 86,244 shares of Skye Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $430,357.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,907.99. This trade represents a 24.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Skye Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYE opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $19.41.

Institutional Trading of Skye Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYE. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $10,425,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skye Bioscience by 186.9% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,434,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 934,634 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $5,445,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,486,000. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

