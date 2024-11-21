SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Director Frank Martell Buys 50,000 Shares

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Martell bought 50,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,000. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frank Martell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Frank Martell bought 48,204 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $69,895.80.

On Friday, September 6th, Frank Martell purchased 75,000 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00.

SMRT opened at $1.47 on Thursday. SmartRent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $40.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmartRent by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,244,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,254,000 after purchasing an additional 386,845 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 26.1% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,995,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 826,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 18.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Blue Door Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SmartRent by 41.6% during the first quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 4,424,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SmartRent during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SmartRent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded SmartRent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

