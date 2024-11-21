Smithfield Trust Co Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Smithfield Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $24,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,058 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $472,909,000. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,154,000 after buying an additional 2,660,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,630.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,136,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.