Smithfield Trust Co Invests $2.13 Million in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETHE. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the second quarter valued at $150,194,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,303,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth $6,020,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth $4,519,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the second quarter worth $6,373,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $36.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

