Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total value of $4,244,095.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,460,167.21. The trade was a 18.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 6,044 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $1,807,095.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,302.07. This represents a 36.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,717 shares of company stock worth $6,965,480. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Snap-on Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE SNA opened at $357.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.92. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $365.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Snap-on Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.29%.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Featured Articles
