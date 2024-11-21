Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $140.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.60% from the company’s previous close.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Snowflake to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.89. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,998,330.16. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,544. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

