Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $172.00. The stock had previously closed at $129.12, but opened at $161.26. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Snowflake shares last traded at $166.92, with a volume of 9,609,179 shares.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.74.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 706,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,354,801.35. This represents a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,998,330.16. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,061,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Snowflake by 19,399.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,144 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $258,957,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Snowflake by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,402,000 after buying an additional 881,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 210.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,656,000 after buying an additional 660,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 471.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,489,000 after buying an additional 628,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average is $127.89. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

