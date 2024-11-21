Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
