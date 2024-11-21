Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

