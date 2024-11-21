SouthState Corp Invests $67,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482,683 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,737,000 after purchasing an additional 690,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 130.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,117,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 443,198 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. This represents a 11.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,697 shares of company stock valued at $723,620. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $14.67 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 146.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

