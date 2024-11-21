SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.1% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,145,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,628,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,778,000 after acquiring an additional 67,542 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,862 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,743 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC now owns 1,430,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 834,385 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

