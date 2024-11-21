SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Acquired by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,922 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILS. Beacon Wealthcare LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BILS opened at $99.33 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.27.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

