Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 5.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,504,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,494. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 190.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

