STAR Financial Bank Has $2.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

STAR Financial Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of STAR Financial Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 75.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,347,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VB stock opened at $249.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.99 and a 52 week high of $257.26.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
