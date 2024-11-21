STAR Financial Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

STAR Financial Bank lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 6,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DE opened at $405.11 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $420.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.83.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. HSBC lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.