STAR Financial Bank Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

STAR Financial Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 406.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $690,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,230,000. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,230,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

XTWO stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

