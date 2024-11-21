Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Stock analysts at Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Stardust Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stardust Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Stardust Power at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.
About Stardust Power
Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
