Steele Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,811 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 118,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,006,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,738,000 after buying an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.