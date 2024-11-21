Steele Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,681 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.87 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The firm has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

