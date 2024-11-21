Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

Mativ Stock Performance

MATV stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $680.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. Mativ has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $19.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mativ by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 749,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after buying an additional 301,488 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mativ by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 176,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mativ by 227.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 71,436 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,033,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

