StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 2.97% of New Concept Energy worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.