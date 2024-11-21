StockNews.com Upgrades Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $15.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $165,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,956.49. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $526,943.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,448,378 shares in the company, valued at $21,363,575.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,279 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,635.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

