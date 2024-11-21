StockNews.com Upgrades Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to “Buy”

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.38. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $19.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Max Alan Reichenthal purchased 2,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,654. The trade was a 6.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 5,065 shares of company stock worth $71,156 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 16.4% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 435,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 61,339 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 419,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

