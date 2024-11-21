StockNews.com Upgrades Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to “Buy”

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.38. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $19.52.
In related news, Director Max Alan Reichenthal purchased 2,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,654. The trade was a 6.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 5,065 shares of company stock worth $71,156 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
