Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 158,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,055,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 608,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 379,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $691,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

