Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $171.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.77 and a twelve month high of $189.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.17.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

