Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,760. The trade was a 92.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $70.91 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

