Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $34.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,179.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger by 1,412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tanger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 418.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKT opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. Tanger had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

