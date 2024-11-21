Target (NYSE:TGT) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $184.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

Target Stock Down 21.2 %

TGT stock opened at $121.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average of $150.12. Target has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Target by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

