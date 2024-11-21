Tavis Aaron Carlson Sells 23,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 23,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.94, for a total value of C$366,620.00.

Tavis Aaron Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.57, for a total transaction of C$326,900.70.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Tavis Aaron Carlson purchased 675 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,125.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$290,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$16.20 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$11.09 and a 52-week high of C$16.32. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEY. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

