TD Cowen Raises KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target to $2.50

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KORE Group Stock Performance

Shares of KORE Group stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $34.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.47. KORE Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

Institutional Trading of KORE Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KORE Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of KORE Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company’s products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.

