Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stock Position Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 57.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

