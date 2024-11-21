The Clorox Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

Clorox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 71.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Clorox to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

NYSE CLX opened at $168.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.08. Clorox has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $169.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

