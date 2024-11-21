The Clorox Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.
Clorox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 71.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Clorox to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.
Clorox Price Performance
NYSE CLX opened at $168.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.08. Clorox has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $169.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox
In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
