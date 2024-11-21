The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,400. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 294.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,500,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 54,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

ENSG stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.02. 11,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,069. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $158.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

