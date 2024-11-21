The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $144.66 on Thursday. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.57. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,400. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 115.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

