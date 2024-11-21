The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) General Counsel Sells $59,583.20 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 8,392 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $59,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 516,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,393.60. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brendan Sheehey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Brendan Sheehey sold 107,653 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $754,647.53.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honest during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Honest from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

