Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $14 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 196.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 205,318 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $14,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 87.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 261.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 153.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

