Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $80.21 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,057,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,502 shares during the quarter. Perrigo comprises approximately 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $80,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,821,000 after purchasing an additional 881,191 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 675.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 845,470 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,040,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.1% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,117,000 after acquiring an additional 465,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,882,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,701,000 after acquiring an additional 391,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PRGO. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.3 %

PRGO opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -94.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,045.70. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $382,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,258.20. The trade was a 38.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.