Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Senior Officer Sells C$100,350.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ashley Desiree Ting sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total transaction of C$100,350.00.

TSE TOT opened at C$11.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$448.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.56. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.36 and a 52 week high of C$11.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

