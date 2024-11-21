Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Major Shareholder Msd Capital L. P Sells 5,139 Shares

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $51,544.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,452,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,066.47. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Townsquare Media Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66.
Townsquare Media Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -29.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSQ shares. StockNews.com raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.
