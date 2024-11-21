Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.30 Per Share

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Tracsis stock opened at GBX 573.55 ($7.26) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 601.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 705.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3,933.33 and a beta of 0.82. Tracsis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 481 ($6.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 980 ($12.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Tracsis from GBX 1,245 ($15.75) to GBX 1,150 ($14.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

