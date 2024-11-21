Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 454,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $132,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $270.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $193.73 and a 1 year high of $307.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.40.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.