Tradewinds LLC. Cuts Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Tradewinds LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

STWD stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.