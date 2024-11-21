Tradewinds LLC. Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 1.9% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in General Dynamics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $279.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.16. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $243.87 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

