Tradewinds LLC. Has $975,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tradewinds LLC. cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,104,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,902,000 after purchasing an additional 296,331 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,225,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,147,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 795,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 75,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

